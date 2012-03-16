Australia wicketkeeper Brad Haddin is returning home from the West Indies for personal reasons with New South Wales wicketkeeper Peter Nevill being called in as a replacement, Cricket Australia said on Friday.

"We hope that Brad will be able to re-join the squad in the West Indies in the not too distant future," chairman of selectors Jon Inverarity said in a statement.

Haddin was dropped from Australia's limited-overs squad for their recent tri-series involving India and Sri Lanka after a poor run of form and replaced by Matthew Wade, who cemented his position on the West Indies tour with some strong performances.

Haddin, however, had been expected to return to the side for the first test against the West Indies in Barbados next month despite pressure from Wade.

Inverarity said there was no timeline for when the player would rejoin the side for the tour that consists of five one-day internationals, two Twenty20 matches and three tests.

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by John O'Brien)