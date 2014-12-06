Brad Haddin sits on the ground during a training session at the Oval in London August 18, 2009. REUTERS/Philip Brown/Files

MELBOURNE Australia are looking forward to getting back into competitive cricket in the first test against India next week in the wake of Phillip Hughes's tragic death, wicketkeeper Brad Haddin said on Saturday.

The first match of the four-test series starts in Adelaide on Tuesday, less than a week after batsman Hughes's funeral.

The first test was supposed to have started in Brisbane on Dec. 4 but was put back and then switched to Adelaide to give grief-stricken players more time to recover.

"We need the support of the Australian public and everyone leading into this first test," Haddin told reporters at training in Adelaide.

"We're looking forward to playing and we need the help of everyone to enjoy the moment and just enjoy the game of cricket.

"Our job is to go and play cricket."

The first test will undoubtedly be an emotional one for Australia's players, all of whom attended the funeral on Wednesday in Macksville, New South Wales.

There will be moments of remembrance at the Adelaide Oval for their fallen team mate, who played 26 tests and 25 one-day internationals.

Haddin was keeping wicket for New South Wales when Hughes was struck by a bouncer in the domestic match at the Sydney Cricket Ground last week.

The veteran wicketkeeper was reluctant to weigh into the sense of occasion the match at Adelaide Oval will bring.

"I don't think you need to look too deep into what's going to happen. You're going to get a cricket game here on Tuesday, you'll enjoy it and so will we," Haddin said.

"We get back to playing the game we love. I don't think you need to complicate it any more than that."

(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Peter Rutherford)