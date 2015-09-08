SYDNEY Australia wicketkeeper Brad Haddin looks set to retire from test cricket on Wednesday, following former captains Michael Clarke and Shane Watson as well as opener Chris Rogers in stepping down after the Ashes series defeat.

Cricket Australia have called a news conference at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) for 11am local time (0100 GMT) on Wednesday at which Haddin will "make an announcement about his playing future".

The pugnacious 37-year-old, who retired from one day cricket after Australia's World Cup triumph earlier this year, kept wickets in 66 tests, scoring 3,266 runs at an average of 32.98 and taking 262 catches with eight stumpings.

A former test vice captain, Haddin played his last match in the opening test of the recently concluded Ashes series against England in Cardiff in July.

He missed the second test to be with his seriously ill daughter and failed to regain his place in the side from Peter Nevill for the remainder of the series, which England won 3-2.

