March 16 Australia wicketkeeper Brad
Haddin is returning home from the West Indies for personal
reasons with New South Wales wicketkeeper Peter Nevill being
called in as a replacement, Cricket Australia said on Friday.
"We hope that Brad will be able to re-join the squad in the
West Indies in the not too distant future," chairman of
selectors Jon Inverarity said in a statement.
Haddin was dropped from Australia's limited-overs squad for
their recent tri-series involving India and Sri Lanka after a
poor run of form and replaced by Matthew Wade, who cemented his
position on the West Indies tour with some strong performances.
Haddin, however, had been expected to return to the side for
the first test against the West Indies in Barbados next month
despite pressure from Wade.
Inverarity said there was no timeline for when the player
would rejoin the side for the tour that consists of five one-day
internationals, two Twenty20 matches and three tests.
(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by John
O'Brien)
