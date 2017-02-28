MELBOURNE Retired test paceman Ryan Harris will be tasked with developing Australia's next generation of fast bowlers as high performance coach at the National Cricket Centre academy in Brisbane, Cricket Australia confirmed on Tuesday.

Queenslander Harris, who took 113 wickets in 27 tests for Australia before retiring in 2015, will be joined in Brisbane by Matthew Elliot after the former test batsman was named high performance coach in charge of batting programs for youth teams.

Harris and Elliott replace former high performance coach Graeme Hick, who last year was appointed the Australia men’s team’s batting coach, CA said.

"Both ... have a strong understanding of the challenges that lie ahead in developing Australian cricketers to be ready for first-class and international cricket," CA high performance boss Pat Howard said.

(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Peter Rutherford)