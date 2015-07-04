LONDON, July 4 Australia's injury-plagued fast bowler Ryan Harris has retired from all forms of cricket with immediate effect, Cricket Australia announced on Saturday.

The 35-year-old Queenslander withdrew from Australia's ongoing warm-up match against Essex and quit the sport less than a week before the first Ashes test against England starts at Cardiff next Wednesday.

"Given the news I received yesterday, and after talking it over with my family, I know now is the right is the time to step away from cricket," Harris said after undergoing scans on his troublesome right knee.

"I'm pretty lucky, I have had a wonderful career and nothing made me prouder than pulling on the baggy green," said the right-arm fast bowler, who finished his career with 113 wickets from 27 tests. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; Editing by John O'Brien)