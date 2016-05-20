Australia's Moises Henriques makes a catch to dismiss South Africa's JP Duminy during the final of the T20 cricket test match in Centurion, March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko/Files

MUMBAI Australia cricketer Moises Henriques will not waste any time dreaming of a possible return to the national side as he continues to flirt with the fringes of the team and instead just concentrate on trying to improve his game.

Henriques made his debut for the Australian one-day side in 2009 and then became just the second test cricketer born in Portugal when he broke into the side during the team's tour of India in 2013.

He made an impressive test debut when he scored 68 and 81 not out but fared poorly in the next two matches and has failed to make a comeback in the longest format.

He has since been on the fringes of the limited overs teams and his last appearance for Australia came in an one-day international against England in Hobart shortly before last year's World Cup.

"All I can do is try and become a better cricketer," Henriques, who plays for the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League Twenty20 tournament, told Reuters in an interview.

"As long as I am improving as a cricketer then selection might come my way. All I am trying to do is win games. If selection comes from that so be it."

The 29-year-old bowling all-rounder, who made his first class debut for New South Wales almost a decade ago, felt his job now was to become more consistent with the ball and make better decisions on the field.

"Bowling wise, hitting the length I want to hit more often and working on a few different variations and learning about decision making on the cricket field," he said.

"Every time we play a game of cricket we are asked to make decisions on the field. A lot of the times it's actually making the best decisions.

"It's not always about having the most skills or having the most talent, it's about outsmarting the opposition."

Henriques' Hyderabad team are top of the table in the IPL and he felt that Australia vice-captain David Warner's relaxed leadership was a factor in their success.

"Outside cricket we go back for almost 20 years now and since 10 or 11 years of age we have been playing cricket together," Henriques said about Warner, who has also been in prime form at the top of the order for the team.

"I find it very comfortable as a bowler to play under him. He lets the bowler have the field that he wants.

"He's quite relaxed on the cricket field. He's been very good. I have really enjoyed my time under him."

