SYDNEY Nov 27 Australian cricketer Phillip Hughes died in a Sydney hospital on Thursday after being struck by a ball and suffering a severe head injury two days earlier.

"We are extremely sad to announce that Phillip Hughes has passed away at the age of 25," Cricket Australia said in a statement.

"Our thoughts go out to Phillip's family, friends, and the entire cricket community on this incredibly sad day."

Hughes was struck in the head while batting in a match at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Tuesday.

He underwent emergency surgery and was put in an induced coma but never regained consciousness.

"He was not in pain before he passed and was surrounded by his family and close friends," Cricket Australia said.

"As a cricket community we mourn his loss and extend our deepest sympathies to Phillips family and friends at this incredibly sad time." (Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; Editing by John O'Brien)