Australia's Phil Hughes waits his turn to bat in the nets during a practice session at the WACA ground in Perth December 15, 2010. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne/Files

Factbox on Australian cricketer Phillip Hughes, who died on Thursday. He was 25.

Born: Nov. 30 1988 in Macksville, New South Wales

* Grew up on a banana farm before moving to Sydney. Made his first-class debut for NSW in 2007 at 18 and became the youngest to score a century in the Sheffield Shield.

* Made his test debut for Australia against South Africa in February 2009, scoring back-to-back centuries in his second match in Durban against the feared fast bowling of Dale Steyn and Morne Morkel.

* His unorthodox technique was exposed by England's fast bowling attack in the 2009 Ashes series and he was dropped for the third test and thereafter struggled to hold down a regular starting place.

* Featured in tests against Pakistan and New Zealand in early 2010 before being recalled for the following Ashes series as an injury replacement for Simon Katich but again struggled against the English bowling attack, scoring 97 runs in three tests.

* Retained his spot in the Australian touring party for Sri Lanka and South Africa in 2011, but was dropped during the home series against New Zealand during the Australian 2011-12 summer after criticism of his playing style.

* Went to England in 2012 and played county cricket with Worcestershire, and then had a strong start to the Sheffield Shield season and was rewarded with a spot in the test squad for Sri Lanka's tour of Australia in 2012-13.

* Scored 112 against Sri Lanka to become the first Australian batsman to score a century on his one-day international debut, helping him retain a spot in the team for the tours of India and England later in 2013

* Made his last Australian test appearance in the 2013 second Ashes Test, in which he made one in both innings

* He was felled by a bouncer playing for South Australia against NSW in a Sheffield Shield match on Tuesday at the SCG while on 63, as he pushed for a recall for the first test against India in Brisbane next week.

* Taken to hospital where he is placed in an induced coma because of the blow to the neck, which split an artery and caused a massive bleed to the brain.

* Does not regain consciousness and dies at St Vincent's Hospital in Sydney on Nov. 27 aged 25.

Phillip Hughes playing statistics.

Style: Left-handed opening batsman

Tests matches: 26

Test innings: 49

Test runs: 1,535

Highest test score: 160 v South Africa in Durban, March 2009

Test average: 32.65

Test 100s: 3

Test 50s: 7

Test debut: Versus South Africa in Johannesburg, Feb. 2009

Last Test: Versus England at Lord's, July 2013

- -

ODI matches: 25

ODI innings: 24

ODI runs: 826

ODI highest score: 138 not out v Sri Lanka in Hobart, Jan. 2013

ODI average: 35.91

ODI 100s: 2

ODI 50s: 4

ODI debut: Versus Sri Lanka in Melbourne, Jan. 2013

Last ODI: Versus Pakistan in Abu Dhabi, Oct. 2014

- -

Twenty20 internationals: 1

Six runs versus Pakistan in Dubai, Oct. 2014

