SYDNEY Nov 27 Australian cricketer Phillip Hughes has died two days after he was struck in the head by a ball, Cricket Australia said in a tweet posted on its official page.

"We are extremely sad to announce that Phillip Hughes has passed away at the age of 25," the statement said.

Hughes sustained serious head injuries when struck by a short delivery during a Sheffield Shield match on Tuesday. He had emergency surgery before being placed in an induced coma.

