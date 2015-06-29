SYDNEY, June 29 New South Wales and South Australia will play a Sheffield Shield match in honour of Phillip Hughes near to the former test batsman's home next year.

Hughes died two days after being struck by a ball during a match between the two states at Sydney Cricket Ground last year, triggering a wave of mourning across Australia.

"There are really no words that can describe the loss we all felt after the tragic passing of Phillip," South Australian Cricket Association chief Keith Bradshaw said in a news release.

"This match is but one way to remember our friend and much-loved team mate so close to his home town."

The Phillip Hughes tribute match between the two teams he represented in Sheffield Shield cricket will take place at the Coffs International Stadium from Feb. 25-28 next year. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Ian Ransom)