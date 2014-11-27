Australia's Phillip Hughes watches his shot during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match against Sri Lanka in Colombo September 19, 2011. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte/Files

MELBOURNE Phillip Hughes' fight for life will have hurt the Australian team's motivation to play cricket and organisers should consider postponing or abandoning next week's first test against India, according to former players.

Australia open the four-test series in Brisbane on Dec. 4 and Hughes was a leading candidate to take injured captain Michael Clarke's place in the batting lineup.

Hughes remained in critical condition in a Sydney hospital on Thursday after being struck in the head by a ball when batting in a domestic match on Tuesday.

The current round of Sheffield Shield matches was abandoned and a procession of the 25-year-old's team mates have silently maintained a bedside vigil for the past three days.

Players have received counselling across the country but former test batsman Damien Martyn said organisers should consider delaying the match.

"With the current situation it might be worth considering postponing the first test match next week," Martyn, who played 67 tests, tweeted on Thursday.

Former Australia fast bowler Brendon Julian said he could see the match being abandoned altogether.

"Worst case scenario, I just don't think it'll go ahead," Julian, who played seven tests and 25 one-day internationals, said on a chat show on host broadcaster Fox Sports.

"I'd find it very hard for the players to get up for that.

"The players wouldn't want to do it."

Governing body Cricket Australia declined to comment.

"We're simply not looking that far ahead," a CA spokesman said on Thursday. "Our highest priority is the welfare of Phillip and his family."

Former Australia captain Allan Border said he thought the match would go ahead but said selectors should be sympathetic about the players' mental state.

"Particularly the guys that were out on the field at the time, that are named in the test squad, they mightn't be feeling like playing cricket at the moment," Border told Fox Sports.

"I think it's one of those situations where the Australian cricket board would probably let them stand down."

With a packed schedule ahead of the Cricket World Cup staring in February in home soil, shifting the first test back may prove an insurmountable challenge for organisers.

The second test in Adelaide starts Dec. 12, only four days after the first if it lasts the full five days. The third test is in Melbourne on Dec. 26 and the fourth in Sydney after the New Year.

