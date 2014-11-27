Australia's Phillip Hughes watches his shot during a test cricket match against Sri Lanka in Colombo September 19, 2011. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte/Files

SYDNEY Australian cricketer Phillip Hughes died in hospital on Thursday, two days after the batsman was struck on the head by a ball during a domestic match.

Cricket Australia released the following statement from team doctor Peter Brukner announcing the 25-year-old's death.

- - - -

"It is my sad duty to inform you that a short time ago Phillip Hughes passed away.

"He never regained consciousness following his injury on Tuesday.

"He was not in pain before he passed and was surrounded by his family and close friends.

"As a cricket community we mourn his loss and extend our deepest sympathies to Phillip’s family and friends at this incredibly sad time.

"Cricket Australia kindly asks that the privacy of the Hughes family, players and staff be respected."

