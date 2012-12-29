Australia batsman Mike Hussey, 37, will retire from international cricket after next week's third test against Sri Lanka in Sydney.
Here is a rundown of the left-handed batsman's career:
* Born: May 27, 1975 at Mt Lawley, Perth
* Earns nickname "Mr Cricket" for love of the game and meticulous attention to detail
In tests:
* Debut: Against West Indies at Brisbane on November 3, 2005
* Matches: 78
* Runs: 6,183
* Batting average: 51.52
* Hundreds: 19
* Wickets: 7
In One-Day Internationals:
* Debut: Against India at Perth on February 1, 2004
* Matches: 185
* Runs: 5,442
* Batting average: 48.15
* Hundreds: 3
* Wickets: 2
In Twenty20s
* Matches: 38
* Runs: 721
* Fifties: 4
(Compiled by Sudipto Ganguly; Editing by Peter Rutherford)