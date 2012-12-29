Dec 29 Australia batsman Mike Hussey, 37, will retire from international cricket after next week's third test against Sri Lanka in Sydney.

Here is a rundown of the left-handed batsman's career:

* Born: May 27, 1975 at Mt Lawley, Perth

* Earns nickname "Mr Cricket" for love of the game and meticulous attention to detail

In tests:

* Debut: Against West Indies at Brisbane on Nov. 3, 2005

* Matches: 78

* Runs: 6,183

* Batting average: 51.52

* Hundreds: 19

* Wickets: 7

In One-Day Internationals:

* Debut: Against India at Perth on Feb. 1, 2004

* Matches: 185

* Runs: 5,442

* Batting average: 48.15

* Hundreds: 3

* Wickets: 2

In Twenty20s

* Matches: 38

* Runs: 721

* Fifties: 4 (Compiled by Sudipto Ganguly; Editing by Peter Rutherford)