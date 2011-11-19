By Ken Borland
| JOHANNESBURG
JOHANNESBURG Nov 19 Eighteen-year-old
Australia paceman Pat Cummins claimed the key wicket of Jacques
Kallis to rock South Africa on the third day of the second test
at the Wanderers on Saturday.
South Africa stuttered to 94 for three in their second
innings at lunch, a lead of just 64 runs, as debutant fast
bowler Cummins removed both Kallis (2) and opener Jacques
Rudolph (24) to go into the break with two for 27 from nine
overs.
Kallis, who became just the fourth man to score 12,000 test
runs in the first innings, was dismissed after edging a fine
delivery to Australia captain Michael Clarke at first slip.
Rudolph, playing his second test since his return to the
team after a five-year absence, scored his 24 runs off just 23
balls, stroking five beautiful boundaries, but then lost his
head as he tried to pull Cummins but could only sky a catch to
wicketkeeper Brad Haddin.
Cummins belied his age as he bowled with both pace and
accuracy, enjoying the extra bounce on offer from the Wanderers
pitch.
South Africa, who resumed their second innings on 0 without
loss after facing just four balls on the second evening, made a
good start as captain Graeme Smith and Rudolph added 40 for the
first wicket.
Smith looked in fine form as he scored 36, but the
left-hander then top-edged a cut at off-spinner Nathan Lyon and
was caught by Phil Hughes at backward point.
Hashim Amla was well-set at the lunch break on 27 not out,
while AB de Villiers was on two.
Play was delayed for several minutes shortly before the
interval as De Villiers was getting treatment for his foot after
being struck by a rapid Cummins yorker.
(Editing by Pritha Sarkar)