ROSEAU, Dominica, April 23 Australia consolidated after losing opener Ed Cowan early on to reach 69 for one at lunch on the first day of the third and final test at Windsor Park on Monday.

West Indies paceman Ravi Rampaul, drafted in for the injured Fidel Edwards, struck with his second ball as Cowan (one) offered no shot to a sharp inswinger in the second over and was trapped leg before.

Rampaul, generating some impressive pace as well as his trademark movement off the pitch, should also have removed Australia's other opener.

Dave Warner, on five, reached for a wide delivery and edged to Darren Sammy at third slip but the West Indies skipper spilled a straightforward chance.

Warner and Shane Watson then got their heads down against some tight bowling from the hosts although the former was lucky with a couple of mis-timed strokes.

By the interval, Warner had reached 28 while Watson was on 30.

Shane Shillingford, the first Dominican to play in a test match on home soil much to the delight of the local crowd, was given four overs of spin.

It is only the second test on the island, one of the smaller components of West Indies cricket.

Australia lead the series 1-0.

