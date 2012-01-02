* Quick Harris omitted
* Clarke demands consistency
(adds more quotes, detail)
By Nick Mulvenney
SYDNEY, Jan 2 Australia captain Michael Clarke
is looking for more of the same from his team after naming an
unchanged line-up to that which beat India by 122 runs in
Melbourne last week for the second test.
After a season which has featured some peaks and a few deep
troughs for Australia, Clarke sees the second of the four tests,
which starts at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Tuesday, as
an important measure of the team's battle to improve its
consistency.
"We've played some really positive cricket at times and some
cricket we'd like to forget," Clarke told a news conference at
the SCG on Monday.
"I guess this is another test of our character to be able to
back up after such an impressive win in Melbourne. Our
preparations have been just as good, which is a big thing for
our team.
"Improving our consistency is making sure we're doing the
hard work, whether we're having success on the field or not.
"Now it's about the same commitment, the same determination
and the same execution as Melbourne to beat this Indian team."
Fast bowler Ryan Harris had been drafted into a 12-man squad
for the second test but was left out in favour of spinner Nathan
Lyon.
"Tough to leave Ryan out but we've stuck with the winning
team from Melbourne," Clarke added. "The way we performed in
Melbourne, it's tough to change that team."
One of the highlights of the Melbourne test was the way the
bowling attack of Peter Siddle, James Pattinson and Ben
Hilfenhaus unsettled the much-vaunted Indian batsmen, bowling
them out cheaply on the fourth day to secure victory.
Pattinson, 21, has been the subject of much attention after
claiming five-wicket hauls in his first two tests against New
Zealand and clinching the Man of the Match award in his third
against India last week.
TEAM ASPECT
Clarke, though, was keen to emphasise the team aspect of the
fast bowling unit.
"Patto is just starting, he's a wonderful talent don't get
me wrong but I'd hate to see us put extra pressure on him," said
Clarke.
"He's got a good crew around him as well ... I think we're
building a good crew of fast bowlers and they are all just as
vital as each other, I don't think there's one that is above the
rest.
"They're all very talented and we need every single one of
them to continue to perform if we're to go forward in test
cricket."
Spin-bowling has traditionally been a major factor in
five-day matches at the SCG and Clarke said he thought that
would also be the case for the 100th test at the famous arena,
if the sunshine that bathed the oval on Monday stuck around
throughout the encounter.
With "a little bit of green" on the wicket, though, Clarke
predicted that batting might be difficult on the first day or
two.
While hoping that India's Sachin Tendulkar would be left
waiting for his 100th international century until after the
series was over so he could watch it on television, Clarke did
not think it was a factor in the match.
"You have to try and get him out early, though, because if
you don't, he's very destructive as we've seen over a long
period of time," he said.
Team - Michael Clarke (captain), David Warner, Ed Cowan,
Shaun Marsh, Ricky Ponting, Mike Hussey, Brad Haddin, Peter
Siddle, Ben Hilfenhaus, James Pattinson, Nathan Lyon
(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Alastair Himmer.