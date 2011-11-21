(Updates at end of match)
* Australia triumph by two wickets in fading light
* All four results had been possible in tense finish
By Ken Borland
JOHANNESBURG, Nov 21 Beleaguered
Australians Brad Haddin and Mitchell Johnson helped steer their
team to a dramatic two-wicket victory in the second test to
level a memorable series against South Africa on Monday.
Australia were chasing 310 for victory on the final day at
and had slipped to 215 for six when Haddin and Johnson, whose
places in the team have been questioned in the media, added 72
off 81 balls to take Australia to the verge of victory.
Haddin scored 55 and was dismissed 23 runs shy of the
target, quickly followed by Peter Siddle for four as South
Africa fought back with all four results still possible in
fading light at the Wanderers.
But 18-year-old Pat Cummins, who had taken six wickets in
South Africa's second innings, completed a dream debut by
scoring 13 not out and hitting the winning runs as he pulled
leg-spinner Imran Tahir over the infield for four.
"Mitch asked me to keep a cool head, and I took that for
swinging," man-of-the-match Cummins said.
Johnson finished on 40 not out, a commanding innings that
came off just 47 balls and included six fours.
Seamer Vernon Philander had earlier made his mark with five
wickets, but South Africa captain Graeme Smith replaced him with
Tahir for what proved to be the final over.
No play was possible in Monday's first session because of
rain, meaning the stands were largely empty for the tense
finale.
South Africa won the first test of the two-match series in
Cape Town where Australia were bowled out for just 47 in another
enthralling encounter.
RAGGED BOWLING
Philander, playing in just his second test, struck in the
fourth over of the day when he bowled Australian captain Michael
Clarke for two with a fine delivery that nipped back in through
the gate.
Morne Morkel claimed the wicket of Ricky Ponting for 62 when
Australia's leading run-scorer tried to cut a short delivery
outside off stump and edged it into the slips, having survived
for over three-and-a-half hours in a innings that could prolong
the embattled former captain's career.
Australia then looked in control as Mike Hussey and Haddin
added 50 for the sixth wicket before Philander struck with the
first ball of his second spell, just two overs before the tea
break.
The left-handed Hussey tried to play across the line of a
delivery that straightened into the pads and was given out lbw
for 39, the decision being confirmed on review.
The hosts then believed they were in sight of their first
home series win over Australia since 1970 but the tourists had
other ideas.
Haddin had endured a torrid time when he first came to the
crease, being struck on the helmet by fast bowler Dale Steyn,
but he began to play positively and collected seven fours as he
counter-attacked.
The wicketkeeper, coming off a poor run of form with the
bat, eventually fell in the second over with the second new ball
as his hesitant drive at a Philander away-swinger gave
wicketkeeper Mark Boucher an easy catch.
Siddle then chipped Steyn to mid-on after hitting a
boundary, leaving South Africa with two wickets to get and
Australia needing 18 runs.
Captain Smith controversially gave Johnson singles while
trying to target Cummins, but if the youngster had any
vulnerabilities, he did not show them with a composed innings.
Johnson proved how dangerous a lower-order batsman he is by
thumping a series of drives down the ground, transferring the
pressure on to the misfiring South African bowlers.
A ball from the end, Cummins was given not out by the umpire
and given the benefit of the doubt on review after an lbw appeal
by Tahir.
The number 10 batsman then slammed the same bowler for four
to seal the amazing win.
(Editing by Mark Meadows)