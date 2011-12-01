Australia's captain Michael Clarke (C) speaks with James Pattinson and Mitchell Starc (R) during their first test cricket match against New Zealand at the Gabba in Brisbane December 1, 2011. REUTERS/Jason O’Brien

BRISBANE Australia pacemen Mitchell Starc and James Pattinson both took wickets in their first session of test cricket to help reduce New Zealand to 94-4 at lunch on the opening day of the two-match series on Thursday.

Two of three Australians to be handed their baggy green caps before the start of play, Starc claimed the key wicket of opener Brendon McCullum and Pattinson, who had made a stuttering start, bowled New Zealand skipper Ross Taylor just before the break.

Jesse Ryder, who had made five, and Dean Brownlie, who had yet to score, were at the crease at the end of an opening session which had started promisingly for the tourists.

Taylor won the toss and chose to bat with McCullum taking the game to the Australian pace attack in typically aggressive fashion, hammering 12 runs off Pattinson's first over to give the 21-year-old a rude welcome to test cricket.

Peter Siddle, who snared a hat-trick at the Gabba on the first day of the first Ashes test last year, was getting plenty of movement off the pitch, however, and he was rewarded when he had opener Martin Guptill caught behind by Brad Haddin for 13.

Starc struck on the final ball of his fifth over to remove McCullum for 34, tempting the former wicketkeeper into attempting a cut which left David Warner, the third Australian debutant, with an easy catch at point.

Offspinner Nathan Lyon got into the act with a fine spell which had the New Zealanders in jitters and he in turn was rewarded 20 minutes before lunch when Kane Williamson tapped the ball to close fielder Usman Khawaja for 19.

Pattinson, who was the most expensive of the Australian bowlers giving up 40 runs in seven overs, sealed a good morning for Australia when Taylor swung at a full delivery and edged the ball onto his stumps for 14.

Australia have not lost a test at the Gabba since 1988 and not lost a test to New Zealand on home soil since 1985.

