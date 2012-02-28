SYDNEY Fast bowler James Pattinson, who took two five-wicket hauls in his first four tests last year, was called into the Australia squad for the remainder of the Tri-series against Sri Lanka and India on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old missed the last two tests in the recent series against India and Australia's first seven matches in the Tri-series because of a foot injury and replaces fellow quick Ryan Harris in the squad.

Michael Clarke, named Australia's Player of the Year on Monday, is also expected to return from a back injury to resume the captaincy in the final round robin match against Sri Lanka in Melbourne on Friday.

Australia have already qualified for next week's best-of-three final and will be joined by Sri Lanka if India fail to record a bonus point victory over their sub-continental rivals in Hobart later on Tuesday.

Squad - Michael Clarke, Shane Watson, Dan Christian, Xavier Doherty, Peter Forrest, Ben Hilfenhaus, David Hussey, Michael Hussey, Brett Lee, Clint McKay, James Pattinson, Matthew Wade, David Warner. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Peter Rutherford)