Australia's Ryan Harris celebrates taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's Dinesh Chandimal during their one-day international cricket match at Bellerive Oval in Hobart February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

MELBOURNE Australia have left out paceman Ryan Harris from the ODI squad for next month's tour of West Indies to allow young quick James Pattinson to continue his development after recovering from a foot injury.

Harris was replaced by 21-year-old Pattinson for the remainder of Australia's home one-day series against India and Sri Lanka after being outshone by the likes of fellow test bowler Ben Hilfenhaus and ageing paceman Brett Lee.

"James Pattison is back in for two reasons, because he's such a fine bowler, an outstanding bowler, and he's also a young man and we're looking to develop him," chief of selectors John Inverarity told reporters at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Wednesday.

"We've preferred James Pattinson in place of Ryan, so Ryan's been dropped from the squad.

"And we're going to the West Indies basically with the same four fast bowlers in the last ODI and the final, so there's consistency there."

The 32-year-old Harris, who missed two of Australia's four tests in the series whitewash against India, is likely to be retained in the test squad.

Pattinson joins Lee and Clint McKay, who has taken 10 wickets in five ODIs in the Tri-series, in the pace attack for both the one-day and T20 squads, with Hilfenhaus named only for the one-dayers.

Mitchell Starc took just five wickets in five one-dayers in the Tri-series and was omitted but the 22-year-old will train with the squad in the Caribbean, Inverarity said.

FRIENDLY RIVALRY

Brad Haddin returns to the squad after being dropped for the Tri-series but has already been informed that Matt Wade will be first choice wicketkeeper in limited overs internationals.

"I think they're both looking forward to it and we're looking forward to it," Inverarity said. "Rivals, (with) friendly rivalry, push each other to greater heights."

Haddin remains the incumbent test wicketkeeper, however, and Wade would need to pull off an "extraordinary" performance to dislodge the 34-year-old, Inverarity added.

Twenty20 skipper George Bailey, who has not played one-day or test cricket for his country, has also been included in the one-day squad having enjoyed a rich vein of form in the Ryobi Cup, the domestic one-day competition.

"He's probably in the form of his life. So, post him being in the T20 side, whatever's happened there seems to have been a real boost to his confidence but he's playing exceptionally well at the moment and very much deserves his opportunity in that side," said Inverarity.

Australia will play five one day internationals in the Caribbean between March 16 and 25 as well as Twenty20 internationals on March 27 and 30.

Test matches in Bridgetown, Port of Spain and Guyana follow in April.

Squad - Michael Clarke (captain), Shane Watson, George Bailey, Dan Christian, Xavier Doherty, Peter Forrest, Brad Haddin, Ben Hilfenhaus, David Hussey, Michael Hussey, Brett Lee, Nathan Lyon, Clint McKay, James Pattinson, Matthew Wade, David Warner. (Additional reporting by Nick Mulvenney in Sydney, editing by Peter Rutherford)