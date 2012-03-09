SYDNEY Australia's one-day side had barely 12 hours to celebrate their Tri-series victory before departing for the Caribbean on Friday and stand-in captain Shane Watson conceded there were some tired players in his squad.

The hosts triumphed by 16 runs in Adelaide on Thursday to win the final series against Sri Lanka 2-1 and bring down the curtain on an Australian summer of international cricket that has continued almost unabated since December 1.

"There's no doubt there's some guys that have played the whole summer who are going to be a little bit tired but in the end, that's part and parcel of playing international cricket," Watson told reporters at Sydney Airport.

"You are playing just about all year round, and you've got to find ways to be able to freshen up whenever you possibly can and to be able to keep doing everything you can to stay as fresh as you can to be able to perform."

All rounder Watson will captain the side for the five-match one-day series against West Indies that starts next Friday in St Vincent as Michael Clarke recuperates from a left hamstring injury.

Australia only have to win or tie just one of the matches to be sure of retaining the number one spot in the ICC one-day rankings but Watson said their ambitions were much higher than that after a fine performance against Sri Lanka on Thursday.

"We need to maintain that standard because if we do bowl and field like that we're going to win just about every game that we play," he said.

"I think we really set a standard last night that we need to maintain no matter what and I really believe that we can do it.

"It's a challenge to be able to continue to get up like that every single game but we are playing for our country, so there's no excuse."

Another injury concern is fast bowler James Pattinson, who travelled with the squad but is suffering from a strained buttock muscle.

"It's great to be able to see a quick with a bit of mongrel about him and has the skills to back it up," Watson added.

Australia also play Twenty20 internationals against West Indies on March 27 and 30 before test matches in Bridgetown, Port of Spain and Guyana in April.

"The West Indies have got some pretty amazing athletes within their side so if they have a good day, they certainly can have a very good day," he said.

