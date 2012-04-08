Kirk Edwards and Kraigg Braithwaite both made half-centuries as West Indies reached 179 for three in the first test against Australia on Saturday when play was abandoned for the day because of rain.

The big-hitting Edwards made 61, that featured 10 boundaries and a six, while teenage opener Braithwaite struck a patient 57 off 199 balls at Kensington Oval in Barbados.

The pair shared a second wicket partnership of 104, aided in part by some sloppy Australian fielding. Braithwaite was dropped twice and Edwards once.

Braithwaite put on 38 with Adrian Barath for the first wicket. Barath, who made 22 off 54 deliveries, threw his wicket away before lunch when he was caught by Peter Siddle at deep backward square after hooking a bouncer from Ryan Harris.

Edwards also fell to a momentary lapse in concentration, hitting a return to part-time spinner David Warner, who claimed his first test wicket in the middle session.

The final session was interrupted by rain and eventually called off early but the Australians did pick up another wicket in the few overs that were played when Braithwaite edged Siddle behind to debutant keeper Matthew Wade.

When stumps were eventually drawn, Darren Bravo was not out 20 and Shivnarine Chanderpaul was unbeaten on eight.

(Writing by Julian Linden; Editing by Alison Wildey)