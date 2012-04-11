Australia reached 61 for one on a slow wicket as they chased a victory target of 192 in the first test against West Indies at the Kensington Oval on Wednesday.

West Indies were bowled out for 148 before lunch on the final day, with the tourists being set a realistic winning target.

But there was little hurry from Michael Clarke's side with opener Ed Cowan scoring 11 not out from 61 balls and not a single boundary.

Opener Dave Warner (22) was the only wicket to fall, caught behind by Carlton Baugh off the bowling of skipper Darren Sammy.

Shane Watson (23 not out) saw things through to tea with Cowan although West Indies paceman Kemar Roach was unlucky not to get some reward -- Sammy dropped Watson at gully and Roach also had two appeals to review knocked back.

While Australia's batsmen took few risks, West Indies were hardly hurrying through the overs in what was a very slow afternoon session.

The light could well cut short the final session and it is more than likely that the full 41 overs that remain will not be bowled before the umpires call it a day.

