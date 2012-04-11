Australia won an exciting first test against West Indies by three wickets as Michael Clarke's team were rewarded for their positive approach.

After West Indies were bowled out for 148 before lunch on the final day, the tourists were set a victory of 192 in two sessions.

Australia were cautious before tea but with the light fading fast, they stepped up the run-rate in the final session despite losing six wickets in the process.

Spinner Narsingh Deonarine took 4-53 as West Indies exposed the Australia tail but with Mike Hussey (32) taking an aggressive approach, Australia were able to cross the finish line before darkness fell.

The victory completed an outstanding turnaround from the tourists who at one stage in their first innings were 250 for seven chasing 449 for nine declared.

