PORT OF SPAIN West Indies captured two quick wickets in the hour before lunch to reduce Australia to 74 for two at the end of the first session in the second test at Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad on Sunday.

After winning the toss and electing to have first use of a dry batting wicket, the Australian openers made a flying start, reaching 53 without loss when drinks were taken.

But the home side dominated the second hour, dismissing David Warner for 29 then his fellow opener Ed Cowan for 28, leaving Shane Watson (10 not out) and Ricky Ponting (5 not out) to rebuild the Australian innings.

Warner had a lucky escape in the first over from Fidel Edwards when he was given out caught behind by South Africa umpire Marias Erasmus.

Warner challenged the ruling and television reviews showed that he did not get an edge but might well have been out leg before wicket.

The left hander was allowed to stay and struck four boundaries in his 42-ball knock before his good fortune ran out after the drinks break when offspinner Shane Shillingford was introduced into the attack.

Shillingford, who was brought into the team at the expense of Devendra Bishoo, repaid the selectors for their faith when he turned the ball sharply and Warner edged to Darren Sammy at slip.

Cowan was trapped lbw by Kemar Roach with the total on 65 when the paceman swung the ball back in and rapped him on the pads. Cowan, whose innings featured five fours, challenged the decision but lost.

Both teams made two changes to their sides from last week's first test in Barbados, which Australia won by three wickets.

Australia called in paceman James Pattinson and spinner Michael Beer for Peter Siddle and Ryan Harris. A team spokesman said Harris, who was named man of the match in the series opener, was rested while Siddle was suffering from a stiff back.

West Indies vice-captain Kirk Edwards, who has been battling injury, was replaced by Kieran Powell while Shillingford came in for Bishoo.

