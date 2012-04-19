PORT OF SPAIN West Indies captured two early wickets to thwart Australia's hopes of making quick runs and setting up the possibility of an early declaration on the final day of the second test on Thursday.

Australia battoned down the hatches in Trinidad after losing Ricky Ponting and Michael Clarke in the opening session, reaching lunch on 123 for five after resuming their second innings on 73-3.

Mike Hussey was unbeaten on 11 and Matthew Wade 15 not out with Australia leading by 177 overall with just two sessions to go at an overcast Queen's Park Oval that had been drenched by rain on each of the four previous days.

Australia still had the option of making a declaraton after the-restart and pushing for victory although they only need a draw to retain the Frank Worrell Trophy after winning last week's first test in Barbados.

The prospects of a decisive result were reduced even before play resumed when the start was delayed by 45 minutes because there were still some damp patches in the outfield from Wednesday's rain.

The Australians made a cautious start, adding just 16 runs from the first nine overs and made just 50 from 25 overs in the entire session.

Ponting, who survived a confident appeal for lbw, added nine runs to his overnight score of 32 before he threw his wicket away trying to raise the run-rate.

Fast bowler Fidel Edwards bowled him a bouncer and Ponting instinctively hooked it straight down the throat of Kieran Powell at deep backward square.

Clarke departed three overs later when he was brilliantly caught by West Indian captain Darren Sammy off his own bowling.

Clarke tried to drive a good length ball from Sammy down the ground but pushed it up and Sammy reached out a snatched a one-handed reflex catch.

Cricket Australia announced before play that fast bowlers Peter Siddle and James Pattinson had been ruled out of next week's final test and would return home immediately because of back pain.

Cricket Australia said Siddle, who also missed this week's second test in Trinidad, would fly home on Thursday while Pattinson would follow him 24 hours later once the second test ended.

