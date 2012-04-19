PORT OF SPAIN Australia set West Indies 215 runs from 61 overs to win the second test in Trinidad and square their series after declaring midway through the final day on Thursday.

Australia captain Michael Clarke called an end to Australia's second innings about half an hour after lunch with the tourists on 160 for eight, an overall lead of 214.

Australia, who only need to draw the match to retain the Frank Worrell Trophy after winning last week's first test in Barbados, started the day on 73-3 and added 87 runs for the loss of five wickets.

Fast bowler Kemar Roach captured two of those wickets in one over to complete his second five-wicket haul of the match and become the first West Indian in seven years to take 10 wickets in a match.

The prospects of a decisive result were reduced even before play resumed when the start was delayed by 45 minutes because there were still some damp patches in the outfield from Wednesday's rain.

The Australians then made a cautious start, adding just 50 runs from the first 25 overs before lunch after losing the wickets of Ricky Ponting for 41 and Clarke for 15.

Ponting threw his wicket away when he instinctively hooked a bouncer from Fidel Edwards straight down the throat of Kieran Powell at deep backward square.

Clarke departed three overs later when he was brilliantly caught by West Indian captain Darren Sammy off his own bowling.

Australia signalled their intention to raise the tempo after the resumption with Mike Hussey belting the first delivery for six but the wickets began to tumble.

Hussey made 24 before he dragged a ball from Roach back on to his stumps. Roach then clean bowled Ben Hilfenhaus for duck in the same over.

Nathan Lyon was the last man out, caught for three, leaving Matthew Wade unbeaten on 31.

Cricket Australia announced before play that fast bowlers Peter Siddle and James Pattinson had been ruled out of next week's final test and would return home immediately because of back pain.

Cricket Australia said Siddle, who also missed this week's second test in Trinidad, would fly home on Thursday while Pattinson would follow him 24 hours later once the second test ended.

(Editing by Justin Palmer)