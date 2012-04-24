ROSEAU, Dominica Spinner Nathan Lyon bagged three wickets as West Indies slumped to 165 for eight to leave Australia with a lead of 163 at the close of the second day of the third test on Tuesday.

Matthew Wade's maiden test century had led Australia, who lead the series 1-0, to a first-innings total of 328 after they had been 169 for seven during the first day.

After West Indies off-spinner Shane Shillingford had done the damage with a six wicket haul, his best ever test performance, it was the turn of Australia's main spinner Lyon to make the breakthroughs.

He removed West Indies opener Adrian Barath for 29 and Kieran Powell who had looked well set on 40, as well as wicketkeeper Carlton Baugh.

The turn offered by the Windsor Park track allowed occasional spinner Dave Warner into the attack and he removed Darren Bravo just before tea, a blow which West Indies failed to recover from.

The home side's problem were not limited to playing spin though - skipper Darren Sammy getting run out for 10 as West Indies looked in danger of following on.

As so often, it was Shivnarine Chanderpaul who provided the resistance. He reached 34 not out by the close, supported well by Ravi Rampaul (24 not out) as a much-needed 45 run partnership gave the hosts some hope.

