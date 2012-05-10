Fast bowlers Mitchell Johnson and Patrick Cummins will return to Australia's one-day international side following long-term injury breaks when they were named on Thursday for next month's tour of Ireland and England.

The 30-year-old Johnson has not played for Australia since the tour of South Africa late last year and then had foot surgery, while teenage fast bowler Cummins has recovered from a heel injury that kept him out for about five months.

"Mitchell Johnson... is in contention for the ICC World Twenty20 (starting in September) and needs to be in the set-up and have some quality competitive cricket leading into this," chairman of selectors John Inverarity said in a statement.

"We are also excited about the return of Pat Cummins and we are looking to ease him back into the team. He will not be expected to play in all of the eight scheduled games."

Australia are rotating their one-day squad, with the 2015 World Cup they co-host with New Zealand in mind, with veteran wicketkeeper Brad Haddin excluded along with several internationals who played in the domestic season or on the recent West Indies tour.

Matthew Wade, who supplanted Haddin in Australia's domestic season, is the only specialist wicketkeeper named for the tour, which includes a one-day international against Ireland, two matches against county sides and five against England.

Leg-spinning all rounder Steve Smith has also been included in the team, with Xavier Doherty the only specialist spinner.

"Steve Smith has been rewarded for his late season form," Inverarity added.

"He has come into strong contention for the Australian ICC World Twenty20 squad to be named in August and the (selection panel) is keen to have him in the set-up in England as the reserve batsman, (while) his leg-spinners would provide good variation to our attack."

Squad: Michael Clarke (captain), Shane Watson, George Bailey, Patrick Cummins, Xavier Doherty, Ben Hilfenhaus, Mike Hussey, David Hussey, Mitchell Johnson, Brett Lee, Clint McKay, James Pattinson, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, David Warner.

Itinerary:

June 21 v Leicestershire, Leicester

June 23 v Ireland, Belfast

June 26 v Essex, Chelmsford

June 29 v England, London (Lords)

July 1 v England, London (The Oval)

July 4 v England, Birmingham

July 7 v England, Durham

July 10 v England, Manchester

