England's Ravi Bopara (L) and Jonathan Trott leave the field after England defeated Australia in the fourth one-day international at the Riverside cricket ground in Chester-le-Street July 7, 2012.

England rounded off a comprehensive one-day international series defeat of four-times World Cup winners Australia with an eight-wicket win in the fourth one-day international at Chester-le-Street on Saturday.

Ian Bell (69) and then Jonathan Trott, unbeaten on 64, guided the hosts past their 201-run victory target with 13 balls to spare.

"It's always nice to get one over. We want to make it 4-0. When you're on top you want to stay on top," Bell told Sky Sports.

Ravi Bopara (33 not out) and captain Alastair Cook (29) provided able support in the victory that was first made possible by the bowlers.

Steven Finn wreaked havoc among the Australian top order claiming three of their top four batsmen as the lanky paceman notched up player-of-the-match winning figures of 4-37.

Fellow seamers James Anderson (2-34) and Tim Bresnan (2-46) supported Finn admirably in the absence of leading spin bowler Graeme Swann, out with an elbow injury.

Australia, at one stage 96-6 in testing conditions after a morning start, rallied through David Hussey (70) and bowler Brett Lee (27) while captain Michael Clarke chipped in with a dogged 43.

Though England chased the 201-run target with apparent ease Trott said there was nothing simple about another morale-boosting victory over their arch-rivals.

"I don't think any victory is straightforward. We played good cricket, but it's one-day cricket so I don't think you can draw too much from it."

The fifth and final ODI is at Old Trafford on Tuesday before top-ranked test team England commence a three-match series against South Africa at the Oval on July 19.

