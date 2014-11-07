MELBOURNE James Faulkner was the pick of Australia's fast bowlers as his three wickets helped the hosts to a comfortable victory over South Africa at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday to level the three-match Twenty20 series.

South Africa, who took the first match in Sydney by seven wickets on Wednesday, won the toss and opted to bat but were restricted to a paltry 101-7 on the MCG pitch, which was offering steep bounce for the bowlers.

Captain Aaron Finch smashed an unbeaten 44 from 30 balls and added 43 for the opening stand with Ben Dunk (23) as Australia chased down the target in the 13th over, losing only three wickets.

All-rounder Shane Watson, who made 47 in the first match, continued his good form with the bat after his return from a long injury layoff.

Watson hit five boundaries, four of them in an over against medium-pacer Ryan McLaren, in his 23-ball 30 and added 49 for the second wicket with Finch.

Earlier, Faulkner led a strong bowling effort with figures of 3-25 from his four overs. Fellow pacemen Doug Bollinger and Pat Cummins, who bowled a rare maiden over, took a wicket each, while leg-spinner Cameron Boyce also picked up two for 15 in a rounded effort.

"The bowlers were outstanding, blew them away," Finch said

South Africa never recovered after losing two wickets in the first couple of overs and were indebted to JP Duminy's knock of 49 for getting them up to the 100-run mark.

"We were outplayed in all forms today, there's a lot of learning," Duminy said. "I was happy batting first but they blew us a way. Every time we started building partnership they took wickets, so it was difficult for us."

The third and final T20 will be played in Sydney on Sunday.

