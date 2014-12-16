Australia have made three changes to their team for the second cricket test against India starting in Brisbane on Wednesday.

Shaun Marsh replaced Australia's injured captain Michael Clarke in the batting lineup, while Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc came in for fast bowlers Ryan Harris and Peter Siddle.

Harris was ruled out with a slight strain to his quadriceps while Siddle was dropped from the team that won the first test in Adelaide by 48 runs on Saturday.

Marsh rejoined the test team for the first time since February and will bat at five, with new captain Steve Smith moving up the order to take Clarke's spot at four.

"I just thought taking over the captaincy and a bit of extra responsibility that I'd step up to No.4 and get the job done there," Smith said.

"I don't think there's a big difference between batting four and five so that's just the way I've gone with it."

The left-arm paceman Starc was recalled after playing in the loss to Pakistan in Abu Dhabi last month.

"In regards to the inclusion of Mitchell Starc, we just wanted to play a bowler with a bit of extra pace and bounce," said Smith.

"Mitchell obviously went back and bowled really well in the last couple of Shield games and deserves his spot.

"It's obviously very disappointing for Peter Siddle whose been a terrific bowler over a period of time. He's certainly not out of the loop, he's still around the team and hopefully he'll get another game soon."

Hazelwood, 23, will make his long-awaited test debut, four years after he first represented Australia in one-day internationals as a teenager.

"I think he's only getting better and better. This pitch out here is going to suit him perfectly," Smith said about Hazelwood.

"He's very skilful for his age and I'm just looking forward to seeing him zing a few through and bowl with that extra bit of pace and get that extra bit of bounce as well so it's very exciting for Josh to make his debut."

Australia team - David Warner, Chris Rogers, Shane Watson, Steve Smith (captain), Shaun Marsh, Mitchell Marsh, Brad Haddin, Mitchell Johnson, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.

