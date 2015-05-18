SYDNEY Australia test opener Chris Rogers appears set to retire from international cricket after the upcoming Ashes series in England.

The 37-year-old's first two tests were separated by more than five years but he has been a fixture in Australia's opening partnership with David Warner since a surprise selection for the 2013 Ashes tour.

That call-up was based on the left-hander's prolific batting over several years in the English county game and Rogers said a final campaign in Britain would be an appropriate way to bring an end to his test career.

"I'm very happy, I've been pretty fortunate to have this second go at it and have loved every moment of it," he told Fox Sports TV at Sydney airport on Monday.

"But time calls on everyone and I think it's nearly up for me.

"I think to go out in the Ashes and in England, where I've played a lot of cricket is pretty fitting."

Despite the efforts of Rogers, who scored 367 runs at an average of 40.77, Australia lost the 2013 Ashes series 3-0.

They swept England 5-0 in the return series in Australia in 2013-14, however, raising hopes of a first series victory on English soil since 2001 in July and August this year.

Rogers, who was leaving Australia for the tour of the West Indies which precedes the Ashes, has scored 1,535 runs at an average of 39.35 with four centuries in his 20 tests to date.

Wicketkeeper Brad Haddin, who announced his retirement from one-day internationals on Sunday, said he was not yet contemplating quitting the longest form of the game.

"It's definitely my last overseas tour but I haven't really thought about it, to be honest," said Haddin, who will be 38 in October.

"You have to give the Ashes campaign the respect it deserves and I'm not thinking any further than that.

"I still think I've got a lot of test cricket ahead of me so from that point of view, I'm comfortable with where my game is at and all of that. I just want to be part of this campaign."

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by John O'Brien)