Australian cricket player Mitchell Marsh walks off the pitch as the covers are put on during a rain delay in their third cricket test against the West Indies at the SCG in Sydney, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Reed

SYDNEY Rain washed out the whole of the third day of the third test between Australia and West Indies at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Tuesday.

The covers stayed on the pitch all day as rain lashed down on the ground with play officially abandoned at 3:30 p.m (0430 GMT).

It was a further disruption in the dead rubber contest after three hours of day one and all but 11.2 overs of day two were lost to wet weather.

West Indies, already 2-0 down in the series after thumping defeats in Hobart and Melbourne, will have to wait until Wednesday to resume their first innings on 248 for seven.

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Amlan Chakraborty)