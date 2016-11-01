Thiem ends Nadal's unbeaten run on clay
Austria's Dominic Thiem dumped seven-times champion Rafael Nadal out of the Italian Open 6-4 6-3 on Friday to reach the semi-finals, but will have to wait to find out his opponent at the Foro Italico.
Factbox on test series between Australia and South Africa, which begins on Thursday in Perth.
FIXTURES (start times GMT)
First test Nov. 3-7 WACA, Perth (0230)
Second test Nov. 12–16 Bellerive Oval, Hobart (2330)
Third test Nov. 24–28 Adelaide Oval (Day/night, 0330)
AUSTRALIA
Test ranking: 3
Coach: Darren Lehmann
Captain: Steve Smith
Squad: Shaun Marsh, David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, Adam Voges, Mitchell Marsh, Peter Nevill, Mitchell Starc, Joe Mennie, Josh Hazlewood, Peter Siddle, Nathan Lyon
SOUTH AFRICA
Test ranking: 5
Coach: Russell Domingo
Captain: Faf du Plessis
Squad: Faf du Plessis, Kyle Abbott, Hashim Amla, Temba Bavuma, Stephen Cook, Quinton de Kock, JP Duminy, Dean Elgar, Keshav Maharaj, Morne Morkel, Vernon Philander, Kagiso Rabada, Rilee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dale Steyn, Dane Vilas
HEAD TO HEAD:
Total: 91
Australia wins: 50
South Africa wins: 21
Draws: 20
IN AUSTRALIA:
Total: 38
Australia wins: 20
South Africa wins: 8
Draws: 10
LAST SIX TESTS
2012 Brisbane Match drawn
2012 Adelaide Match drawn
2012 Perth South Africa won by 309 runs
2014 Centurian Australia won by 281 runs
2014 Port Elizabeth South Africa won by 231 runs
2014 Cape Town Australia won by 245 runs
(Editing by Peter Rutherford)
Austria's Dominic Thiem dumped seven-times champion Rafael Nadal out of the Italian Open 6-4 6-3 on Friday to reach the semi-finals, but will have to wait to find out his opponent at the Foro Italico.
LONDON Harry Kane's four-goal salvo on Thursday catapulted him to the top of the Premier League scorers charts, but hot on his heels are two players with contrasting styles who go head-to-head when Arsenal host Everton on the final day of the season on Sunday.