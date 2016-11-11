Cricket - Australia v South Africa - Second Test cricket match - Bellerive Oval, Hobart, Australia - 11/11/16 South Africa's team captain Faf du Plessis (C) talks with Curator Marcus Pamplin (L) and team coach Russell Domingo as they inspect the pitch at Bellerive Oval. REUTERS/David Gray

HOBART South Africa captain Faf du Plessis won the toss and elected to bowl first in the second test against Australia in Hobart on Saturday.

South Africa are bidding to seal the three-match series with a game to spare after their 177-run victory in the first test in Perth. The third match is in Adelaide from Nov. 24.

(Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)