DUBAI David Warner registered his ninth test hundred on Friday but Pakistan took charge of the first test as they restricted Australia to 282 for eight at tea on the third day of the contest in Dubai.

Australia, resuming on their overnight score of 113 for no loss, lost four wickets in an extended morning session and as many before tea to trail Pakistan, who made 454 in their first innings, by 172 runs.

Mitchell Johnson (22) and Steve O'Keefe (four) were the not out batsmen at the crease for Australia.

Warner (133) got to his third consecutive test hundred -- and fourth in the last six innings -- with a cover driven boundary off debutant paceman Imran Khan.

The stocky left-hander, who hit 11 boundaries and two huge sixes, leapt in joy to celebrate the mark.

He was bowled by a sharply turning ball from debutant leg-spinner Yasir Shah on the third delivery after the lunch break.

Rahat Ali gave Pakistan the breakthrough in the morning when Chris Rogers (38) dragged a delivery onto his stumps, ending an opening stand of 128 and Australia lost the next two wickets in quick succession.

Rahat's direct hit from mid-on found number three Alex Doolan (five) short of his crease while the batsman tried to steal a sharp single.

Australia captain Michael Clarke (two), returning from an injury, did not last long either, offering a bat-pad catch to Azhar Ali at short leg off left-arm spinner Zulfiqar Babar.

Warner and Steve Smith (22) forged a 48-run partnership for the fourth wicket before the latter fell an over before the lunch break, which was delayed due to Friday prayers.

Smith looked solid but failed to keep his cut shot down to give Yasir his first test wicket.

Fast bowler Imran Khan, the other Pakistan debutant, claimed his first test wicket when he bowled out Brad Haddin (22) in the first over with the second new ball.

Babar dismissed debutant Mitchell Marsh (27) after Pakistan successfully reversed a not out decision from the umpire following a leg before appeal.

