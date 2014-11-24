Australian cricket captain Michael Clarke watches the international rugby union match between Australia and France at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jason O'Brien (AUSTRALIA - Tags: SPORT RUGBY CRICKET)

MELBOURNE Injured Australia captain Michael Clarke has ruled himself out of a two-day tour match against India, placing his selection for next week's first test in fresh doubt.

Early on Monday, he was named in a 12-man squad for the first test in Brisbane but selectors said he would need to prove he had recovered from a hamstring injury by playing in the tour match in Adelaide that starts on Friday.

Later on Monday, Clarke said he had no chance of making the tour match but was adamant he could still line up in Brisbane if he proved his fitness by playing for his Sydney club Western Suburbs on Saturday.

"I've been pulled out of, or passed unfit, to play the game in Adelaide," he told reporters at a promotional event in Sydney. "The medical team in the Australian cricket team have ruled me out of that game.

"The next game that I am available for, if I can be fit, is grade cricket on Saturday.

"Hopefully I can make myself available, then it is completely up to the selectors to work out what to do."

Adding to the confusion, Clarke's club is already under the microscope after captain Jeff Cook made a farcical declaration at 17-0 in their match against Parramatta on Sunday.

Cook said it was to boost the Australia skipper's chances of being fit to bat when the match resumes on Saturday, sparking an investigation by state governing body Cricket New South Wales. [L3N0TD00V]

Clarke re-injured his problematic hamstring during the one-day international series against South Africa and chief selector Rod Marsh said earlier on Monday the 33-year-old would need to get through the Adelaide tour match to be assured of playing the Brisbane test.

"I think that's really important because with his recent history we can't have him breaking down in the first innings of a test match," Marsh said.

Uncapped Josh Hazlewood was also picked in the test squad after an impressive one-day series against South Africa but may be condemned to carrying the drinks, with fellow paceman Ryan Harris recalled after recovering from knee surgery.

Mitchell Johnson and Peter Siddle are the other fast bowlers in the squad.

Marsh, however, said it was unlikely Australia would take a four-pronged pace attack to the Gabba, meaning a reprieve for spinner Nathan Lyon who was given a hard time by Pakistan's batsmen in the 2-0 test series defeat in the United Arab Emirates.

Vice-captain and wicketkeeper Brad Haddin was also included after recovering from a shoulder injury suffered in the UAE.

Squad: Michael Clarke (captain), Brad Haddin, Ryan Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Johnson, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Chris Rogers, Peter Siddle, Steve Smith, David Warner, Shane Watson.

