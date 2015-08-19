Ibrahimovic undergoes successful knee surgery
Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has undergone surgery on his damaged right knee and will make a full recovery, his agent Mino Raiola said on Tuesday.
LONDON Australia fast bowler Josh Hazlewood will be rested for the final Ashes test at The Oval, coach Darren Lehmann said on Wednesday.
The 24-year-old right-armer, who has taken 16 wickets in the series, is suffering from niggling injury problems.
"Josh has played six tests since the West Indies tour and the last nine tests for Australia as well as playing an important part in the World Cup," Lehmann told reporters.
England have won the series ahead of the final test which starts on Thursday and Australia could recall the experienced Peter Siddle to replace Hazlewood at The Oval.
(Reporting by Ed Osmond; editing by Ken Ferris)
Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho is hopeful of returning to action soon after sustaining a dead leg during the club's 1-0 Premier League victory over Watford on Monday, the playmaker has said.