March 25 Australia beat West Indies by 30 runs in the fifth and final one-day international at the Beausejour Stadium in St Lucia on Sunday to level the series at 2-2.

The tourists piled up 281 for nine from their 50 overs with the top three batsmen, David Warner (69), Shane Watson (66) and Peter Forrest (53), all making half-centuries.

Darren Sammy top-scored for West Indies with a defiant 84 before he was the last man out and the home side were dismissed for 251 in the 48th over.

The five-match series ended level at 2-2 after Australia won the first and last match and West Indies claimed victory in the second and fourth. The third game ended in a tie.