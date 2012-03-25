Cricket-De Silva replaces injured Perera in Sri Lanka squad
LONDON, June 10 Dhananjaya de Silva has replaced the injured Kusal Perera in Sri Lanka's Champions Trophy squad, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said in a statement on Saturday.
March 25 Australia beat West Indies by 30 runs in the fifth and final one-day international at the Beausejour Stadium in St Lucia on Sunday to level the series at 2-2.
The tourists piled up 281 for nine from their 50 overs with the top three batsmen, David Warner (69), Shane Watson (66) and Peter Forrest (53), all making half-centuries.
Darren Sammy top-scored for West Indies with a defiant 84 before he was the last man out and the home side were dismissed for 251 in the 48th over.
The five-match series ended level at 2-2 after Australia won the first and last match and West Indies claimed victory in the second and fourth. The third game ended in a tie. (Writing by Julian Linden; Editing by Ed Osmond; Please double-click on the newslink:; for more cricket stories; for more sports stories)
June 9 Afghanistan teenage leg-spinner Rashid Khan recorded the fourth best bowling figures in one-day international history, taking seven for 18 as the visitors thrashed West Indies by 63 runs in St Lucia on Friday.