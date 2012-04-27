ROSEAU, Dominica, April 27 - Australia won the third and final test against West Indies by 75 runs on Friday to secure a 2-0 series win despite a valiant second innings effort from the home side.

Set a target of 370 to win, West Indies resumed on 173 for five but were bowled out for 294 shortly before lunch on the final day.

Australia captain Michael Clarke finished with five wickets for only the second time in his test career while his counterpart Darren Sammy enjoyed a lively 61, his best test score.

The Dominican crowd appreciated a good effort by the West Indies tail with local favourite Shane Shillingford making his best test score of 31 in a 49 run last wicket stand with Sammy.