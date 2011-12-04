SYDNEY Dec 5 Australia are likely to start the
second test against New Zealand unchanged after all rounder Dan
Christian was added to the squad in place of injured 12th man
Ben Cutting on Monday.
The Australians wrapped up a nine-wicket victory in the
opening test in Brisbane with more than a day to spare on Sunday
and begin the second and final match of the series in Hobart on
Friday.
James Pattinson retained his place in the squad after taking
5-27 on debut at the Gabba and his fellow fast bowler Mitchell
Starc and opening batsman David Warner also look likely to play
their second tests in Tasmania.
Paceman Cutting, who missed out on his debut after being
named 12th man for the first test, suffered a side strain while
playing for Queensland last Friday and is set to be sidelined
for at least a month.
Squad: Michael Clarke (captain), Phillip Hughes,
David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Ricky Ponting, Michael Hussey, Brad
Haddin, Peter Siddle, James Pattinson, Mitchell Starc, Nathan
Lyon, Dan Christian.
(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Ian Ransom)
