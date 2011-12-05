* Uncapped Christian replaces Cutting in squad
SYDNEY, Dec 5 Australia are likely to start the
second test against New Zealand unchanged after uncapped all
rounder Dan Christian was added to the squad in place of injured
12th man Ben Cutting on Monday.
The Australians wrapped up a nine-wicket victory in the
opening test in Brisbane with more than a day to spare on Sunday
and begin the second and final match of the series in Hobart on
Friday.
James Pattinson retained his place in the squad after taking
5-27 on debut at the Gabba and his fellow fast bowler Mitchell
Starc and opening batsman David Warner also look likely to play
their second tests in Tasmania.
"Michael Clarke and his team are buoyant after their
convincing victory in Brisbane," chief selector John Inverarity
said in a news release.
"James Pattinson's performance on debut will provide a great
boost not only to the team as a whole but to those who are new
to the team in particular."
Warner's under-fire fellow opener Phil Hughes kept his place
in the squad despite making just 10 and seven at the Gabba,
where he was caught in the gully in both innings.
Captain Michael Clarke said on Sunday he was unconcerned by
the 23-year-old's failure but, in any case, Australia's injury
list made his retention almost inevitable.
All rounder Shane Watson, who has combined opening the
batting with being one of Australia's main bowling threats, was
still not available after suffering a hamstring injury on the
recent tour of South Africa.
Other injury-enforced absentees were teenager Patrick
Cummins, who took 6-79 on his test debut in South Africa last
month but has a heel problem, and his fellow fast bowlers Ryan
Harris (pelvis) and Mitchell Johnson.
Johnson had surgery on his left foot last week and will be
out for five months, Harris returns to training this week while
Watson and Cummins are expected to be available to face India in
the first match in a four-test series on Dec. 26.
Paceman Cutting, who missed out on his debut after being
named 12th man for the first test, suffered a side strain while
playing for Queensland last Friday and is set to be sidelined
for at least a month.
Christian, who has Aboriginal heritage, has played three
Twenty20 matches for his country and has a first class batting
average of 30 as well as 89 wickets in 33 matches.
"It is disappointing for Ben that he will be sidelined for
some weeks with a side strain, but this provides an opportunity
for Daniel who has been performing well as an all-rounder for
South Australia," Inverarity added.
"The balance of a team is always enhanced by the presence of
an energetic all-rounder who is in good form."
Squad: Michael Clarke (captain), Phillip Hughes,
David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Ricky Ponting, Michael Hussey, Brad
Haddin, Peter Siddle, James Pattinson, Mitchell Starc, Nathan
Lyon, Dan Christian.
