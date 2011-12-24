* Hilfenhaus has first test in a year
* Starc named 12th man
(recasts, adds quotes, details)
By Ian Ransom
MELBOURNE, Dec 24 Workhorse Ben Hilfenhaus has
been brought back into the test fold after a year in the freezer
to add swing to Australia's pace attack for the first test
against India starting on Monday.
The 28-year-old Tasmanian was dropped after a poor series
against England earlier this year and criticised for becoming
predictable, but he has worked his way back into the side with
strong form in domestic cricket.
Hilfenhaus replaces Mitchell Starc from the team that lost
the second test to New Zealand and joins fellow pacemen Peter
Siddle and James Pattinson for the Boxing Day test at the
Melbourne Cricket Ground.
Nathan Lyon retains his place as the lone specialist
spinner, with all rounder Shane Watson yet to recover from
injury.
"He's a very good new ball bowler and he can bowl longer
spells and he's had success against India as well," Australia
captain Michael Clarke told reporters of Hilfenhaus, who has
worked on his variation after overcoming a series of injury
niggles.
Starc may count himself unlucky after showing promising
signs in his debut test series against New Zealand, but took few
wickets and let himself down with loose patches, which would be
severely punished against the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and VVS
Laxman.
"Mitch is obviously disappointed, he would have liked the
chance, but he understands the reasons," added Clarke. "He's
just got to keep working hard on his game and continue to
improve."
Top order batsman Shaun Marsh rested on Saturday but was
fighting fit after recovering from a back strain suffered in
South Africa, Clarke said.
Marsh, who scored an unbeaten 99 in the domestic Twenty20
competition on Monday, would have a session in the nets on
Christmas Day, Clarke said.
Former captain Ricky Ponting and middle order batsman Mike
Hussey have retained their places, despite struggling for runs,
while Ed Cowan is likely to have his test debut at the top of
the order in place of the axed Phillip Hughes.
Clarke will lead Australia into the first match of a
four-test series, with his counterpart Mahendra Singh Dhoni
hoping to guide India to their first test series win on
Australian soil.
(Editing by Peter Rutherford)
Please double-click on the newslink:
for more cricket stories