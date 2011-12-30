SYDNEY Dec 30 Australia brought Ryan Harris
into their squad for the second test against India on Friday,
adding a fourth pace option a day after bowling their way to
victory in the opening match against the tourists.
The injury-prone Harris joins James Pattinson, Peter Siddle
and Ben Hilfenhaus in the 12-man party for the second match in
the four-test series, which starts on Tuesday at the Sydney
Cricket Ground (SCG).
Pattinson, playing in only his third test, edged Siddle and
Hilfenhaus to Man of the Match honours in Melbourne after all
three played key roles with both bat and ball in the 122-run
victory.
All four playing at the SCG would be quite a statement as it
is a ground that has traditionally favoured spin-bowling, but
skipper Michael Clarke said on Thursday that omitting Nathan
Lyon might be a gamble the hosts were prepared to take.
Uncapped all rounder Dan Christian and paceman Mitchell
Starc were included in a 13-man squad for the first test but
made way for 32-year-old Harris, who has been struggling with a
hip injury.
"I've seen Ryan bowl in the nets over the last few days and
he looks pretty good," captain Michael Clarke said on Thursday.
"That's probably one of the bonuses we've got at the moment,
our attack is bowling really well, and we have guys like Ryan on
the mend and not too far from being fully fit. I think it is a
good problem to have."
When fully fit, Harris is a formidable bowler and would be a
welcome addition to the trio who got plenty of pace and movement
off the pitch at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).
While Australia's bowling attack looked in rude health at
the MCG, the batting line-up again showed a fragility that has
become all too familiar this year.
The top order remained intact despite some disappointing
performances, perhaps because opening batsman and all rounder
Shane Watson was still not available for selection.
Watson, Australia's Player of the Year for the last two
seasons, sustained an injury in South Africa last month and
missed both the series against New Zealand and the Boxing Day
test.
"Shane has not fully recovered from his right calf injury
and is therefore not available for the Sydney test," team
physiotherapist Alex Kountouris said in a team statement.
"He will continue his rehabilitation and hopefully be
available for one of the remaining test matches."
Australia, who have never lost a test series against India
on home soil, also play matches in Perth and Adelaide after the
Sydney test.
Squad - Michael Clarke (captain), David Warner, Ed Cowan,
Shaun Marsh, Ricky Ponting, Mike Hussey, Brad Haddin, Peter
Siddle, Ben Hilfenhaus, Ryan Harris, James Pattinson, Nathan
Lyon.
(Editing by Ian Ransom)
(For
the sports blog Left Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport))
