March 27 Shane Watson and Mike Hussey smashed half centuries to lead Australia to a convincing eight-wicket win over West Indies in the first Twenty20 international at St Lucia on Tuesday.

Watson hit 69 off just 43 balls, including five fours and six sixes, and Hussey finished unbeaten on 59 from 45 deliveries.

Set 151 to win after West Indies made 150 for seven from their 20 overs, the Australians reached their target with 11 balls to spare to go one-up in the two-match series.

"It's nice, good to be able to put a complete performance together," Watson said in a televised interview.

"I was thinking 160-170 was a par score, it's a beautiful wicket and a pretty small boundary as well, so we thought 150 would be good to chase."

Kieron Pollard top-scored for the home team with a ferocious unbeaten 54 off just 26 balls, the fastest ever half-century by a West Indian in T20s, highlighted by five massive sixes.

Australia made an awful start to their reply when they lost Dave Warner for a duck in the first over but Watson and Hussey safely steered them to victory with a second-wicket partnership of 108.

West Indies skipper Darren Sammy said his team needed to score at least 20 more runs and would consider making changes.

"We were looking for about 170 but the Australians bowled well and maybe outplayed us today," he said.

"We have one more game in Barbados and hope to change things there. We might try to add some firepower to the bowling for the next game." (Writing by Julian Linden; Editing by Ed Osmond; Please double-click on the newslink:; for more cricket stories; for more sports stories)