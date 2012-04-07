April 7 West Indies made a steady start to the opening test against Australia on Saturday, reaching 60 for one at lunch on the first day at Kensington Oval in Barbados.

With the home side winning the toss and electing to bat first, Adrian Barath and Kraigg Braithwaite put on for 38 runs for the first wicket before Barath departed for 22. He was caught by Peter Siddle at deep backward square after hooking a bouncer from Ryan Harris.

Braithwaite, batting more cautiously, was unbeaten on 24 when lunch was taken while Kirk Edwards was not out 11.

Matthew Wade was awarded his first test cap for Australia after being picked ahead of James Pattinson.