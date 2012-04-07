Cricket-De Silva replaces injured Perera in Sri Lanka squad
LONDON, June 10 Dhananjaya de Silva has replaced the injured Kusal Perera in Sri Lanka's Champions Trophy squad, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said in a statement on Saturday.
April 7 West Indies made a steady start to the opening test against Australia on Saturday, reaching 60 for one at lunch on the first day at Kensington Oval in Barbados.
With the home side winning the toss and electing to bat first, Adrian Barath and Kraigg Braithwaite put on for 38 runs for the first wicket before Barath departed for 22. He was caught by Peter Siddle at deep backward square after hooking a bouncer from Ryan Harris.
Braithwaite, batting more cautiously, was unbeaten on 24 when lunch was taken while Kirk Edwards was not out 11.
Matthew Wade was awarded his first test cap for Australia after being picked ahead of James Pattinson. (Writing by Julian Linden; Editing by Pritha Sarkar; Please double-click on the newslink:; for more cricket stories; for more sports stories)
June 9 Afghanistan teenage leg-spinner Rashid Khan recorded the fourth best bowling figures in one-day international history, taking seven for 18 as the visitors thrashed West Indies by 63 runs in St Lucia on Friday.