April 8 Shivnarine Chanderpaul completed his
25th test century on Sunday to put West Indies in a strong
position against Australia at Kensington Oval in Barbados on
Sunday.
Chanderpaul made an unbeaten 103 before West Indies captain
Darren Sammy declared his team's first innings closed at 449 for
nine on the second day of the first test.
Australia made a confident start to their reply, reaching 44
without loss when rain forced an early end to play in
Bridgetown.
Every single West Indian batsmen made it to at least double
figures with Kirk Edwards (61), Kraigg Braithwaite (57) and
Darren Bravo (51) all making half-centuries.
The Australian bowlers struggled to make regular inroads on
a good batting wicket after the home team resumed at 179-3.
Chanderpaul started the day on eight and batted patiently to
reach his hundred off 235 balls.
It took him to third on the list of West Indies centurions,
behind only Brian Lara (34) and Gary Sobers (26).
(Editing By Alison Wildey)